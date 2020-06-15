California attorney general calls for police reforms on use of force tactics, bias in policing

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday urged local law enforcement agencies statewide to adopt new use-of-force reforms, including banning chokeholds and carotid restraints.

The proposed reforms come amid nationwide unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned down on his neck for more than eight minutes. Massive protests continue throughout the state for a third week, with Black Lives Matter and other groups demanding police reform.

“With Americans across the country standing up against injustice and racism, we have been called to recognize the systemic failures that cause and allow police misconduct to perpetuate,” Becerra said.

The attorney general’s proposals include asking police agencies to mandate a policy requiring officers to intervene to stop others from using excessive, unnecessary force, as well as de-escalate situations and give a verbal warning before using force. Becerra added that “all agencies should require that deadly force be used only as a last resort when reasonable alternatives have been exhausted or are not feasible.”

Agencies should also prohibit officers from shooting at someone in a moving vehicle, unless the driver “poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the public or an officer,” Becerra said.

Police canines shouldn’t be trained to bite a suspect at first response and instead bark to alert the handler, Becerra said.

The attorney general called the recommendations just the “initial step,” saying there’s still a lot of work to do.

Recent protests across the state — including in Los Angeles — at times devolved into clashes with police. Officers were shooting rubber bullets and using tear gas on protesters, who have heavily criticized agencies for their response when the demonstrations began.

Becerra on Monday also urged police agencies to place clear limits on crowd control techniques during protests or mass gatherings, including restrictions on the use of rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray and batons.

The attorney general’s recommendations also include requiring training on “bias by proxy,” which happens when a person calls the police and makes false claims about people they have a prejudice against. He said the New York woman who called police on a black man at the park is an example of that.

“We’re urging local authorities across California and our state legislature to work with us in actively engaging in police reform,” Becerra said. “We cannot afford to ignore the realities faced by black Americans and of people of color, through this nation and in our state.”

Our communities have spoken up to demand change, and we must answer the call.



We cannot afford to ignore the realities faced by Black Americans and people of color in this nation.



CA law enforcement agencies should immediately adopt 9 key reforms: https://t.co/wUt1lFvi9f pic.twitter.com/tGRzNKL0W7 — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 15, 2020