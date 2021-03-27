California attorney general-designee Rob Bonta is already gearing up for the 2022 election

On the same day Assemblyman Rob Bonta was nominated by the governor to become California’s next attorney general, one of his first acts Wednesday was to file papers to raise political contributions for a campaign to keep the job in the 2022 election as potential challengers are beginning to emerge.

Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert is among the people so far considering a challenge to Bonta in next year’s election, a representative confirmed.

Bonta, a Democrat from Alameda who would be California’s first Filipino American attorney general, said that he is focused on campaigning for election to the post if the Legislature confirms his appointment to fill out the remaining term after Xavier Becerra left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration.

“I have looked at a calendar, too, and I see there is a reelection in just over a year and seven months,” Bonta told reporters Wednesday. “If I have the honor and privilege of being confirmed by my colleagues in the legislature I will be immediately in [thecampaign] cycle.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.