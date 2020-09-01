California ban on carrying guns in public upheld by federal judge

Armed protesters look on during a rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center that drew counter protesters on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

A U.S. judge has upheld California’s near-total ban on carrying guns in public even as protests in other states have seen counter-demonstrators armed with weapons.

The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge in Sacramento on Monday denied a review of a 2017 appeals court decision upholding the law.

A federal appeals court is scheduled next month to review a challenge to another open-carry ban in Hawaii.

Any ruling would apply to nine states, including California.

Most states permit open carrying of firearms. They include Wisconsin, where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with killing two people with a rifle during a protest.