California ban on carrying guns in public upheld by federal judge

A U.S. judge has upheld California’s near-total ban on carrying guns in public even as protests in other states have seen counter-demonstrators armed with weapons.
The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge in Sacramento on Monday denied a review of a 2017 appeals court decision upholding the law.
A federal appeals court is scheduled next month to review a challenge to another open-carry ban in Hawaii.
Any ruling would apply to nine states, including California.
Most states permit open carrying of firearms. They include Wisconsin, where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with killing two people with a rifle during a protest.