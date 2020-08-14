California becomes 1st state to pass 600,000 COVID-19 cases

California has become the first state in the nation to surpass 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 603,000 recorded cases. The state also has now reported over 11,000 deaths.

Yet despite the grim numbers, there is growing evidence that the surge in infections and fatalities that began when California reopened its economy in May is beginning to slow.

In Los Angeles County, the effective transmission rate of the coronavirus is now about 0.86 — meaning that every one infected person passes the virus to an average of 0.86 other people. Last week, the rate was at 0.91.

