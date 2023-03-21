A proposed California bill could ban the sale of Skittles, Hot Tamales candy, Dubble Bubble Twist Gum and other food items containing dangerous and toxic chemicals.

Introduced by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), AB 418 proposes that California stop manufacturing, selling or distributing foods that contain harmful food additives.

These chemicals can cause significant health problems like increased risk of cancer, damage to the immune system and behavioral issues in children, a news release said.

The proposed bill would ban the sale of foods that contain:

Red Dye No. 3

Titanium dioxide

Potassium bromate

Brominated vegetable oil

Propyl paraben

While many Californians won’t recognize these chemicals by name, they can be found in popular food and drink items. For example, according to experts, titanium dioxide can be found in cupcakes, trail mix and ice cream. Propyl paraben can be found in caramel chocolate.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals,” Gabriel said in a statement.

“This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health and the safety of our food supply.”

Many of the chemicals that would be banned have never been independently reviewed by the FDA or re-evaluated in decades, according to Gabriel.

“Instead, these chemicals have entered the nation’s food supply through a loophole in federal law—known as GRAS, or ‘generally recognized as safe’—that was intended to apply to common household ingredients like vinegar,” a news release said.

“As a result of this loophole, chemical companies have added new substances to the food supply with almost no meaningful federal oversight.”

The bill still needs to pass the state legislature and be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it’s signed into law. California would be the first state to have such a law if the bill does advance.