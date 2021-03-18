California bill could create statewide hotline for reporting hate crimes

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi didn’t need any more evidence in support of his recent bill, AB 557, the one he hopes will create a statewide hotline for victims and witnesses to report hate crimes to the California Department of Justice.

Ever since the pandemic began, there’s been a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, rooted in the mistaken belief that they are to blame for the coronavirus. That former President Trump and other elected officials describe it as the “China virus” and “kung flu” has only created more hostility.

On Tuesday, a white gunman shot eight people to death at three Asian spas in Georgia. Six were women of Asian descent.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old from Woodstock, Ga., was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Law enforcement agents in Cherokee County said Long confessed to the killings. He told investigators that he suffered from a “sex addiction” and lashed out to rid his world of temptation.

