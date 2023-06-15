A California state bill that would require courts to consider a parent’s acceptance of their child’s gender identity when it pertains to custody and visitation cases has advanced in the State Judiciary Committee.

Assembly bill 957, also known as the Transgender, Gender-Diverse, and Intersex Youth Empowerment Act, was introduced by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson (D- Suisun City).

“As the mother of a trans child, it is jarring to know that TGI youth are at a higher risk of depression, mental health crises, self-harm and suicide than their cisgender peers,” Assemblymember Wilson said in a statement.

“The TGI Youth Empowerment Act provides California the opportunity to take one step closer to building a safer, more dignified, and equitable world for TGI youth and their families.”

The bill will be added to the state’s Family Code, that state’s standard that outlines a parent’s responsibility if it’s signed into law.

Politicians on both sides of the political aisle have expressed concerns about the bill, mainly regarding how the courts will interpret it.

During a Tuesday hearing, multiple senators wanted Wilson to clarify what the bill meant by gender affirmation. Some questions if the phrase only meant a parent would have to accept or support a child’s identity or if it also included possible gender-affirming care such as surgery and medication, KCRA reported.

Others also question how this bill might affect families that practice certain religions.

Supports of the bill say that measure would not be the sole deciding factor in custody and visitation cases. Other factors, such as each parent’s ability to care for the child, will still be considered.

Opponents of the bill, like Sen. Scott Wilk, have expressed concern that the legislation could possibly influence other court proceedings, the publication reported.

The bill will now head to the Senate floor.