California bill to strip badges from ‘bad officers’ fails to pass state legislature

Police aim weapons on demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

A bill that would allow “bad officers” to be permanently stripped of their badges has failed to pass the California Legislature.

The measure was one of the year’s top policing reform bills after the death of George Floyd while in police custody earlier this year.

Law enforcement organizations opposed the bill because they said the proposed system is biased and lacks basic due process protections.

The Legislature gave final approval to bills that would ban police officers from using choke holds and carotid holds and require independent investigations when police kill unarmed civilians.

Those bills now go to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.