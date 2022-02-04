California bill would expand schools’ access to student COVID-19 vaccine data

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on Jan. 19, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

California school officials could more easily check student COVID-19 vaccine records under a bill introduced Friday that would expand access to a statewide database, part of a broader effort in the Legislature to drive up school immunization rates.

The state Department of Public Health oversees a centralized, confidential online portal for all vaccine records, the California Immunization Registry. Healthcare providers can voluntarily submit vaccine information to the portal, and school officials can check the registry to ensure that students have the shots necessary for enrollment. Current required vaccines include those for chickenpox, polio, measles, mumps and rubella.

The new proposal would allow school administrators to check students’ COVID-19 vaccine status and would implement a mandate for vaccine providers to submit all immunization records to the registry. A third provision of the bill would require providers to report race and ethnicity data to help determine demographic groups in which vaccination rates are lagging.

Assembly member Akilah Weber, a San Diego Democrat and physician, said during a Friday news conference that the bill would equip schools with important vaccine data so they can keep their doors open during the pandemic. Weber said the onus is currently on parents to supply vaccine records, which can be a burden for families and can keep schools from obtaining critical information if it isn’t provided.

