California breaks daily record for coronavirus deaths for the 5th time in a month

California

A lifeguard wearing a face covering heads up the steps at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach in this undated photo.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California recorded 214 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, a record-setting daily total that capped a month of rising fatalities amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

It marked the fifth time in July that California broke its single-day record for deaths, and the third time this week. The previous record of 176 was just set on Wednesday.

The average number of daily COVID-19 deaths in California for the seven days that ended Friday was 127. Last week, the number was 104.

Officials announced Friday that a teenager in the Central Valley had died of causes related to COVID-19, becoming the first juvenile death from the disease in California.

