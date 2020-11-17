California breaks record for single-day increase in COVID-19 cases amid widespread reopening rollback

Customers walk the aisles at the Grand Central Market in in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2020. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

California officials on Monday pulled what they characterized as an emergency brake, announcing a dramatic rollback of reopening in much of the state as it broke its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

Once the changes go into effect Tuesday, 94% of Californians — roughly 37 million people — will live in counties that are in the strictest tier of the state’s reopening roadmap. Many businesses in those counties will have to suspend or severely limit their indoor operations.

The move came as California recorded more than 13,280 new cases Monday night, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker. That is the highest daily total since the pandemic began and a sign of how quickly COVID-19 is spreading.

“We are seeing community spread broadly now throughout the state of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

