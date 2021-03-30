California case rates, hospitalizations still falling but experts worry about potential spring surge

A man cycles past a group participating in a Crossfit class outside of a gym in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2020. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a significant rollback of the state’s reopening plan on July 13, 2020, as coronavirus cases soared across America’s richest and most populous state. (APU GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)

Is California headed toward a spring COVID-19 surge?

At first glance, the data looks promising for avoiding one. California’s number of average daily coronavirus cases is down 16% over the past two weeks, falling to fewer than 3,000 cases a day. And COVID-19 hospitalizations in California are down 28% from two weeks ago.

But experts and public health officials are increasingly alarmed that increases in cases being seen in parts of the U.S. and Europe could eventually threaten California’s progress.

“Certainly in California, there’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a brief honeymoon, and then it will get worse again. I wouldn’t be surprised,” said Dr. Stefano Bertozzi, professor of health policy and dean emeritus of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, said at a UC San Francisco forum last week.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.