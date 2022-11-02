As the winter season rapidly approaches, some people could be ready to jet off to a winter wonderland, while others would rather partake in an early summer getaway.

Certain California cities were considered the “best” place to visit for people who wanted more sun than snow, a study from WalletHub found.

The study evaluated 37 metrics, including weather, travel costs and hassles, activities and safety, to determine the ranking. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best score possible.

San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranked 3rd on the list, earning an overall score of 63.60.

Northern California cities like San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley earned the 8th position with an overall score of 59.52.

Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim secured the 9th spot, earning an overall score of 55.19.

Other California cities on the list

14th: San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

25th: Salinas (Monterey County)

28th: Riverside, San Bernardino and Ontario

36th: Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Ventura

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara were the lowest-ranked California cities, earning the 37th spot.

The study also ranked the best destinations for people who want to experience colder weather for their holiday vacation.

No cities from the Golden State made that list.