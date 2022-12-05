In an aerial view, traffic moves along Interstate 80 on August 24, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With the holiday season in full swing, many Californians hope our gift deliveries arrive on time for their loved ones. However, a study from Circuit Blog shows Los Angeles is among America’s worst cities for delivery drivers.

The website analyzed a variety of factors, including congestion levels, the number and lengths of traffic jams, and distracted driving fatalities.

New York topped the list, ranking #1 (being the worst) for congestion levels, traffic jams, and length of traffic jams.

Chicago was second on the list, ranking #1 for “hours lost in congestion,” and distracted driving fatalities.

Los Angeles ranked 5th on the overall list, and third worst for ‘length of traffic jams.”

Rank City Final Score Congestion Level Rank Traffic Jams Rank Length of Traffic Jams Rank Hours Lost in Congestion Rank Last Mile Speed Rank Distracted Driving Fatalities Rank

1 New York City 78.75 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 Chicago 71.56 6 5 5 1 3 1 3 Miami 57.32 3 3 6 5 6 13 4 Austin 55.59 2 2 2 8 6 10 5 Los Angeles 53.23 10 4 3 17 9 6 Courtesy: getcircuit.com

San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Diego earned the 14th, 21st, and 25th spots, respectively.

Which are the best cities for delivery drivers? Worcester, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, and Detroit ranked at the bottom of the 47-city list.