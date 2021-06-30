California College Republicans to host Arizona congressman with link to white supremacist

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions, on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.(Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, whose association with a Holocaust denier and white supremacist generated a new round of controversy on Tuesday, will be the featured speaker at a conference for an offshoot of the California GOP aimed at galvanizing young Republicans.

The California College Republicans, a chartered organization of the California Republican Party, will host Gosar along with other prominent conservatives July 9-11 at their convention in Las Vegas. Among those on the program is state party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson, who will address attendees via prerecorded video.

“Congressman Gosar is a leader of President Trump’s original movement to put Americans and our country first — before other concerns. We fully support President Trump’s America first message,” said Dylan Martin, communications director of the California College Republicans, in an email. “Hosting a sitting Member of Congress is great. Happy that a sitting Member of Congress is willing to speak to our students.”

The Arizona Republican has gained national attention for his ties to extremists and high-profile involvement in the “Stop the Steal” movement, which baselessly alleges that rampant fraud in the 2020 presidential election cost former President Trump the White House.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.