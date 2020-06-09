California coronavirus cases continue steady rise

The number of coronavirus infections throughout California continues to rise steadily as counties further lift stay-at-home restrictions amid increasing efforts to restore the battered economy.

On Monday, health officials reported nearly 3,100 cases, bringing the total to more than 134,000 infections in the state.

California surpassed 100,000 cases a little less than two weeks ago and has reported at least 2,000 infections every day since.

The bulk of the state’s infections and deaths are still occurring in Los Angeles County, where nearly 64,700 people have contracted the virus and more than 2,600 people have died. On Saturday and Sunday, officials announced 81 more deaths — the highest number of deaths reported over a weekend in more than a month.

