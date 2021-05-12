California could ease mandatory mask mandate by June 15, Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that California could significantly ease its mandatory mask mandates in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases continued to decline and vaccinations increased.

Newsom said face masks will likely fall by the wayside when the state reopens its economy June 15 but details remain unclear.

“June 15, a number of weeks away, we’ll move beyond the blueprint, and we’ll be in a completely different space. …We will be updating our mask guidelines, outdoor masking if we reach that threshold where we hope to be, will be substantially — in fact, it will be eliminated, those mandates. They’ll be guidelines or recommendations.

