California court joins in barring Trump census order excluding people in U.S. illegally from being counted

California-based federal judges have joined in blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order excluding people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn after this year’s census.

But the matter is already before the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit led by the state of New York.

Three federal judges in the Northern District of California on Thursday ruled that the president’s July order violates the Constitution.

California could lose a congressional seat if the president’s order stands.

More than two million of California’s nearly 40 million residents are in the country illegally, the most of any state.

“A complete, accurate census count is critical for ensuring Californians are heard in Congress — and that we get the resources we need to protect the health and well-being of our communities,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. “Today’s decision is a critical victory for us all. It’s past time for the President to recognize that you can’t sidestep the Constitution. Whether it’s at the polls or through the census, we all have to do our part to make our voices heard.”