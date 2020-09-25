CA COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to jump 89% over next month amid signs of virus spread

Family nurse practitioner Willie Rios collects a specimen for a coronavirus test from Araceli Merlos at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center on July 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California is expected to see an 89% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the next month amid growing signs that the spread of the coronavirus may be intensifying again, state officials announced Friday.

The proportion of Californians testing positive for the virus continues to remain low at 3% over the past two weeks, and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals continues to decline, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services director.

But he said that some other metrics are prompting concern that a feared uptick in the virus’ spread, which public health officials said was possible in the wake of the Labor Day holiday and more businesses reopening, may be materializing.

Many regions have seen a slight increase in the rate of cases per 100,000 residents, and COVID-19-related emergency room visits have trended upward over the past week in virtually all areas of the state, Ghaly said.

