CA COVID-19 testing to focus on those hospitalized, their contacts, high-risk residents and front-line workers

California has revamped its guidelines for COVID-19 testing to focus on those in hospitals or considered at high risk of infection as the surging pandemic strains testing capacity.

The state health department on Tuesday released a four-tier priority system for testing.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms top the list along with “close contacts” of those with infections.

Next in line are those living in high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters, along with health care and emergency service workers.

California’s surging virus caseload has left testing supplies short and lengthened the wait time for results.

