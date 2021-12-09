California COVID cases are rising again, showing early signs of winter surge

An international passenger arrives near a new rapid COVID-19 testing site for arriving international passengers at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 3, 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Health officials from a number of California counties say they’re seeing early signs of a rebound in coronavirus cases related to Thanksgiving, an upturn some worry could be the beginning of the state’s fifth COVID-19 surge.

It’s still far from clear whether California will see a significant spike in cases this winter or if the combination of relatively high vaccination rates and various safety rules limit the scope of a surge.

But there are already warning signs.

Statewide, the daily average of newly reported infections has risen more than 30% since before Thanksgiving. The number of Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 also has climbed during that time, interrupting weeks of mostly steady declines.

