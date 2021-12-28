California COVID hospitalizations top 4,000 amid omicron surge

A doctor talks to a 26-year- old, unvaccinated COVID-19 patient from outside his bedroom at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on Sept. 2, 2021.(APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in California over the weekend reached levels not seen in months as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant caused major airline interruptions and sent throngs of people to testing sites.

Officials said they expected Omicron’s spread to worsen in the coming weeks, with President Biden promising the federal government will do all it can to assist states facing surges in coronavirus cases. Biden acknowledged those who faced long waits for tests over the holiday and said his administration was seeking to alleviate the issue.

“Seeing how tough it was for folks to get a test this weekend shows we have more work to do,” Biden said, “and we’re doing it.”

There were 4,001 coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday — California’s highest single-day total since Oct. 9 and a nearly 14% increase from last week.

