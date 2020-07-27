California desperate for signs of turnaround after stunning coronavirus setbacks

Coronavirus cases surging. Hospitals filling up. Reopening of schools postponed. Battles over wearing masks in public intensifying.
July has brought a month of grim COVID-19 headlines for California, with a state once seen as a model of prevention enduring a new surge in cases as the economy rapidly reopened.
But will July end with more bad news or some tentative signs that the efforts to slow infections by closing down some businesses and institutions might be paying off?
Health officials are anxious for more signs of the latter, especially amid indications that other hot-spot states may be beginning to plateau.
