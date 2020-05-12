California DMV offers more services online as most offices stay closed due to coronavirus

A stack of California Department of Motor Vehicles driver’s licenses are seen on May 9, 2017, in San Anselmo, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its list of transactions that can be completed online, without the need to visit an office in person.

Only 25 of the DMV’s 170 offices statewide are currently open, and officials have asked visits to be delayed when possible, since they’ll be serving fewer people than usual due to social distancing protocols.

But Californians can now use virtual.dmv.ca.gov to complete temporary driver’s license extensions, vehicle title transfers and duplicate titles, complex registration renewals that require additional documentation, and renewal or reinstatement of a vehicle salesperson license. Commercial drivers can now also submit medical certificates online.

Anyone with a pending virtual transaction can now check its status online, as well.

After closing its field offices in late March, the DMV has been expanding its ability to cater to customers online. Other virtual services include duplicate driver’s licenses and registration renewals.

Real IDs are still essentially on hold — residents can’t complete the process online, and offices that are open are only handling them “if time and space allows.” Behind-the-wheel driving tests also remain suspended indefinitely.

Officials have also extended deadlines to renew expiring licenses and registrations.

ID cards expiring on or after March 4 will be valid through June 21, while commercial licenses, endorsements and certificates will remain valid through June 30. Learners permits expiring between March and June will also be extended.

If you’re not sure what your options are, the DMV has set up a virtual service adviser to help.