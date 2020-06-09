California DMV to reopen all field offices still closed due to COVID-19 this week

The California Department of Motor Vehicles plans to reopen the last of its closed field offices by Thursday, but new physical distancing rules will prohibit the kinds of crowded situations seen before the pandemic.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The last of the California Department of Motor Vehicle’s 169 field offices that were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen on Thursday to customers who already have appointments, but not all services will be available, officials said Tuesday.

Customers requiring in-person transactions will be allowed in, while others are being told to conduct their business on the DMV website. Behind-the-wheel driving tests are still not available because of physical distancing rules, according to DMV Director Steve Gordon.

“Nearly all DMV tasks can be accomplished without an office visit,” Gordon said in a statement. “To keep wait times down and to maintain public health guidelines, I ask you to only visit a DMV office when absolutely necessary and to come prepared.”

Gordon closed all field offices to the public on March 27 because of concern over crowded offices creating a risk for the spread of COVID-19 between customers and employees. He said last week that 41 DMV employees had contracted COVID-19 in recent months but that all had since recovered and returned to work.

