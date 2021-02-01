California DMV to resume behind-the-wheel drive tests

After a weekslong pause, the California DMV is resuming behind-the-wheel driving tests statewide on Monday.

The department halted the in-person tests on Dec. 14 due to a rapid surge in coronavirus infections, initially saying the appointments will be suspended for at least two weeks.

Those who had their tests canceled because of the suspension will automatically be rescheduled for a new appointment, according to a Department of Motor Vehicles news release.

During the next two weeks, those affected will be notified by text of their rescheduled appointment.

Meanwhile, new appointments for behind-the-wheel tests are expected to become available in mid-February, DMV officials said.

The department is limiting how many people can enter an office a a time, requiring face coverings and screening visitors to protect from the spread of the coronavirus.

For behind-the-wheel tests, people will have their temperatures taken, the car windows will stay cracked and instructors will use seat covers.

The DMV had previously extended permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, for six months from the date of expiration, and also extended expiring commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, certificates and endorsements through Feb. 28, 2021.

The department still encourages all customers to use its website for driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals amid the pandemic. Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online.