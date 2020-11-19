California eclipses weekly average of 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

A person deposits a self-administered COVID-19 test at the drive-through testing site at the O.C. Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus cases are increasing at a record rate in California as the state works frantically to turn back the tide of new infections.

Over the one-week period that ended Wednesday, the state, on average, recorded more than 10,000 new cases each day — an unprecedented figure that has more than tripled from a month ago, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.

The state has crossed the 10,000-case threshold four times since last Thursday, including each of the last three days.

California has never experienced sustained daily case counts this high — even during the mid-summer surge, which previously stood as the most expansive and deadliest time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

