California eclipses weekly average of 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

Coronavirus cases are increasing at a record rate in California as the state works frantically to turn back the tide of new infections.
Over the one-week period that ended Wednesday, the state, on average, recorded more than 10,000 new cases each day — an unprecedented figure that has more than tripled from a month ago, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.
The state has crossed the 10,000-case threshold four times since last Thursday, including each of the last three days.
California has never experienced sustained daily case counts this high — even during the mid-summer surge, which previously stood as the most expansive and deadliest time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
