California EDD keeps sending mail with Social Security info despite reports of unemployment fraud

California’s unemployment benefits agency, which has reported a deluge of fraudulent claims, has sent out more than 38 million pieces of mail containing Social Security numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite a call last year for the practice to stop because it could lead to identity theft, the state auditor warned Thursday.

Auditor Elaine Howle said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the state Employment Development Department must more quickly change the three most used forms that currently include the Social Security numbers of claimants, rather than wait for completion of a project underway that would stop the practice by August 2021 or later.

“EDD’s failure to change its business practices in a timely manner has unnecessarily put claimants at increased risk of identity theft,” Howle wrote to the governor.

She noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Californians have reported receiving a flood of claim documents at their homes in the names of other people whom they do not know, which often include Social Security numbers.

