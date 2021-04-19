California encourages venues to require proof of vaccination but doesn’t embrace vaccine ‘passport’ label

Customers wait in line on Hollywood Boulevard on April 1, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

California health officials have repeatedly said they have no plans to institute COVID-19 vaccine “passports” — digital or paper passes that allow vaccinated residents or those who’ve tested negative into concerts, baseball games and other sports arenas.

But this month, the state announced reopening rules for indoor live events that give businesses an incentive to demand such proof from ticket holders. Businesses can hold larger events when they verify either of the safeguards.

“Of course, it is a form of a vaccine passport,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious-disease expert.

That California has not embraced the label is unsurprising, he said.

