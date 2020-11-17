California expands mask mandate, limits exceptions amid spike in coronavirus cases

Karen Alvarez and her 3-year-old daughter, Mercedez Gomez, wait in line at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX before their flight to Nicaragua on Monday.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Faced with a startling spike in coronavirus cases, California health officials issued a new mandate this week requiring residents to wear face coverings whenever they’re outside their homes, with few exceptions.

The expanded order announced Monday means Californians must mask up unless they are alone in a car or only with those in their household; working alone in an office or room; outdoors and staying at least six feet away from others not in their household; are obtaining a service involving their nose or face; or are actively eating or drinking, so long as they maintain physical distance.

The new mandate exempts those younger than 2; have a disability or medical/mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering; are hearing impaired, or are communicating with someone who is.

Also exempt are those “for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines,” according to the California Department of Public Health.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.