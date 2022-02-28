California to stop requiring masks at schools after March 11

California will drop school masking requirements after March 11, state officials announced Monday.

Currently, California students and teachers have to mask up indoors at K-12 schools statewide, regardless of vaccination status.

After next week, masks will be recommended but not required by the state at schools and child care facilities.

While the state is dropping the mandate, different counties, districts and schools can still opt to keep masks a requirement.

The eased rules for classrooms will come after the state loosens masking requirements for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings, which is set to happen on Tuesday.

The state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, had previously indicated that California will reassess its masking policies for classrooms.

Ghaly had said that the decision will be based on several indicators — COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, child vaccination rates, and national and global trends — but did not specify specific metrics that the state needs to see for school masking rules to change.

“This is not a decision that we take lightly. It’s not a decision that is a hasty one,” Ghaly said at the time.

California has seen continued pressure to loosen the masking mandates for students, with some groups filing lawsuits and hosting protests throughout the state in an attempt to end masking at schools.

Officials have kept the requirement as the virus spread in an attempt protect children who could become seriously ill and end up hospitalized with COVID-19 — especially since COVID-19 vaccines were at first not available to younger children.

While California saw case and hospitalization numbers climb quickly during an omicron-driven winter surge, the state has for weeks been noting declining case and hospitalization rates, including among children.

States across the nation have been loosening masking requirements as the country emerges out of the COVID-19 surge.

States including Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, have all announced plans to lift statewide mask mandates for schools.

Oregon and Washington are also set to adopt new indoor mask policies and move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools.