Californians shouldn’t expect a winter wonderland anytime soon.

Even though the Golden State is currently experiencing slightly cooler weather, the upcoming winter season is expected to be “drier” for portions of the state.

This seasonal U.S. Drought Outlook map for November 2022 through January 2023 predicts persistent widespread drought across much of the West, the Great Basin, and the central-to-southern Great Plains. (NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. Researchers predict that from December to February 2023, the Golden State will still have to contend with the ongoing drought and won’t see much precipitation.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said.

La Nina, a weather event that usually results in warmer than average temperatures, will return to the U.S. for the third consecutive winter season, NOAA reported.

However, portions of the country, like western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Northern Rookies, the Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley, are predicted to see more precipitation during the winter season.

The 2022-2023 U.S. Winter Outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely certain areas. (NOAA)

The agency puts out seasonal outlooks every three months. The next one is expected to be available on Nov. 17.