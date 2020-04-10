1  of  2
Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds daily briefing on city’s COVID-19 response BREAKING: L.A. County stay-at-home order extended through May 15 as coronavirus cases top 8,400
Live Now
5 Live

California faces 2 years of high unemployment from coronavirus, UCLA predicts

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A private security guard wearing a face mask stands next to closed stores in the Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles on April 2, 2020.(Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard wearing a face mask stands next to closed stores in the Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles on April 2, 2020.(Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s job market is plunging and is not likely to recover soon, a new UCLA forecast predicts.

As the economic effects of the coronavirus worsen, the state’s unemployment rate may peak at 16.4% in the second quarter of this year, then gradually slacken. That would dwarf the 12.3% jobless rate in 2010, in the depths of the financial crisis.

But California’s unemployment will register double digits through 2021, Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said Friday. Even in the first quarter of 2022, nearly two years from now, the state’s joblessness will likely be as high as 8.5%, according to the university’s forecast. That would be more than twice as high as February’s 3.9% unemployment rate, before the effect of the economic shutdown registered.

“As with the U.S., employment in California will not return to its previous peak levels until late 2022,” the forecast suggested.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter