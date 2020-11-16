California faces new wave of restrictions as COVID-19 cases double in last month

Travelers wearing masks and protective clothing prepare to head to their gate at Terminal 2 at LAX. Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to restrict travel.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

With coronavirus again surging across California, officials are faced with a narrowing number of options to slow the spread.

Weekly coronavirus cases have doubled in the last month around the state, and Los Angeles County recorded more than 6,800 cases over the weekend, an alarming spike that has officials talking about more restrictions.

The most immediate concern is the Thanksgiving holiday, which officials fear could spread the illness further if people take part in gatherings. But beyond that, officials are trying to balance the necessity of combating this latest spike with their desire to minimize further closures of businesses — already devastated by the pandemic — or to slow their reopening.

