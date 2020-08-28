CA sues over changes in environmental rules, marking state’s 100th lawsuit against Trump admin

California reached a milestone Friday in its long-standing feud with President Trump when Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced he has filed his 100th lawsuit against the administration, this time challenging changes in environmental rules.

Becerra said the lawsuit filed Friday, like the 99 others, challenges the Republican president’s authority to change federal policies in ways that harm California and its residents.

The attorney general, who was first appointed to the post in 2017 and was elected in 2018, said he did not expect to have to file so many lawsuits.

“I am surprised that any president in any administration would at least 100 times be caught red-handed violating the law,” Becerra said in an interview with The Times. “I am not surprised we have had to sue, because we have to protect our people, our resources and our values, and we use the rule of law to do that.”

