California gas prices surged to the highest they’ve been all year, up $0.11 on average across the state, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA reports that Southern California gas prices rose rapidly last week by double digits in many areas and the average price of a gallon is now within nine or ten cents of what it cost a year ago in Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside.

California’s statewide price for regular gasoline is now $5.18, which is $0.09 higher than a week ago, while the national average is $3.88 per gallon, which is $0.05 higher than a week ago.

In Los Angeles County alone, the average price for a gallon is $5.35 per gallon.

“Oil Price Information Service reported this morning that Los Angeles and San Francisco wholesale gasoline prices are surging because there is limited supply on the wholesale market and a lot of demand from refiners looking to buy excess supply,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe. “The combination of those factors is continuing to put upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Energy experts predict the state’s average price this week is the highest California will see all summer.

Demand is expected to drop along with prices as tropical storm Hilary moves out of the region.