California GOP delegates seek to censure David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Rep. David Valadao will face an attempt to censure him at the California GOP convention this weekend for his vote to impeach Donald Trump. He is the latest Republican elected official to draw criticism from a state party over disloyalty to the former president.

Valadao, who represents the San Joaquin Valley, was one of 10 GOP members of the House of Representatives who voted last month to send the articles of impeachment that blamed Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to the U.S. Senate.

Erik Elness, a delegate who is a co-sponsor of the resolution, said that while the violence at the Capitol was unacceptable, he does not believe Trump’s words provoked it.

“I was surprised to see we have a California Republican, Congressman David Valadao, vote for impeachment,” said Elness, a Brentwood resident. “I disagreed with the grounds for impeachment, and I felt that it was inappropriate for a Republican congressman to vote for it.”

