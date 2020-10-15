California GOP says unofficial ballot boxes, which the state ordered removed, are legal under 2016 law

California Republican Party officials on Wednesday doubled down on their efforts to use private ballot boxes to collect votes, arguing that the practice was within the bounds of state election law and vowing that they will continue to use the unofficial containers.

In a telephone conference Wednesday afternoon, GOP officials said that they were participating in ballot collection in order to be competitive, using the “same rules and laws” that Democrats use.

“It’s pretty clear that Democrats only care about ballot harvesting when someone else is doing it,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said. “The Democrats are the ones that voted for this legislation.”

Republicans say they are operating under a 2016 state law that allows an unlimited number of completed ballots to be collected by an individual or political parties and campaigns.

CAGOP’s response to CA election officials over party ballot drop boxes asserts, in part, that Rep. Harley Rouda has his own ballot collection program. pic.twitter.com/BQXLdKTBOX — John Myers (@johnmyers) October 14, 2020