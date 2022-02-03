California announces $45M for new housing in L.A. and Sacramento to help combat homelessness crisis

Tents are lined up on the sidewalk in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 25, 2021. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced $45 million to fund housing projects in Los Angeles and Sacramento as part of an effort to combat California’s homelessness crisis.

The projects are part of Project Homekey, a program that lets counties and cities buy hotels, motels, apartments and other buildings to house those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The project started during the coronavirus pandemic, initially largely federally funded, and set off a scramble to quickly buy up buildings and get more people off the streets as the virus spread.

State officials have touted Homekey as the “fastest, largest, most cost-effective addition of permanent housing in California history” since its launch in 2020.

L.A. is now getting more than $21 million to buy a newly constructed apartment building that will offer 78 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Residents will get on-site supportive services like case management, income support and access to physical and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction prevention, state officials said.

The rest of the $45 million will go towards a hotel acquisition in Sacramento.

Together, the two Homekey projects will provide 170 units of housing for people leaving homelessness.

“Behind every grant award we make for Homekey is the story of a Californian who will no longer have to sleep in a tent, in a car or on the street – these 170 units represent a fresh start for our most vulnerable residents,” Newsom said in a statement.

Last year, Homekey provided 6,000 housing units throughout the state, Newsom said.

In L.A. County, sites purchased through the program started taking in people last year, with most locations serving as interim housing but with plans to be renovated into permanent housing with supportive services.

Nearly 8,300 people were housed statewide in 2021 under Project Homekey, according to an April report on the program to state legislators.

Still, the number accounts for a small percentage of California’s homeless. At last count, L.A. County alone had 66,000 homeless people tallied countywide in January 2020.

In September, Newsom announced a $2.75 billion expansion of the program, building on the millions the state already invested in the program.

California has doled out $323 million for 1,208 units across 14 projects statewide as part of the expanded Homekey program.

Newsom’s proposed budget announced last month also includes $750 million to continue Project Homekey.

“California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness through Homekey,” Newsom said.