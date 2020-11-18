California grocers urge shoppers to hit stores early this Thanksgiving to avoid overcrowding

People shop at a Smart & Final Extra! at Jordan Downs Plaza in Watts. The California Grocers Assn. is urging consumers to try to avoid crowds.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Amid an alarming statewide surge of COVID-19 cases, California’s grocers are urging consumers to do their holiday food shopping ahead of time.

November and December are traditionally the two busiest months for the grocery industry, according the California Grocers Assn.

This year, crowds could be a threat to shoppers and workers alike. Cases of the coronavirus have increased substantially in recent weeks, spurred in most instances by large gatherings and close contact.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are the Super Bowl days for grocery store retail,” Ron Fong, California Grocers Assn. president and CEO, said Wednesday. “We recommend that you purchase non-perishable items starting today. It’s not too early.”

