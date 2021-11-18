California has 70% of the country’s most expensive ZIP Codes for home buyers

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An aerial view of “The One,” a 105,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion with a sky deck and putting green.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of “The One,” a 105,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion with a sky deck and putting green.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Home prices across the country soared during the pandemic, but at the top of the market, California kept its crown as the priciest state in the nation — by far.

A new study from PropertyShark found that California holds 89 of the 127 most expensive ZIP Codes in the country, or roughly 70%. That’s three percentage points more than the lion’s share it held last year.

The report, which measured 2021 residential transactions that closed from Jan. 1 to Oct. 22, also named Los Angeles County as the highest-priced county in the country, with 21 ZIP Codes on the list. The Bay Area’s Santa Clara County ranked second with 15, and San Mateo County ranked third with 10.

For the fifth straight year, the Silicon Valley suburb of Atherton was the tip-top ZIP Code, with a median sales price of $7.475 million. Of the 28 houses currently up for grabs in the ultra-rich enclave, 22 are listed for more than $10 million.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News