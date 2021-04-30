California has administered 30 million COVID vaccine doses, but demand may be dropping

Huong Vu, 20, of Santa Ana receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Edwards Lifesciences in Santa Ana on April 22.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times )

Providers throughout California have now administered 30 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine — a milestone that, though promising, comes amid rising concerns that interest in the shots may be starting to wane.

The abrupt about-face from a situation in which demand for doses far outstripped supply to one where appointments are readily available is alarming health officials who note that, for all the progress California has made against COVID-19, the battle is not yet over.

“The best tool we have for allowing us to stay on this recovery path is the vaccine,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week.

Even with the state having passed another momentous mile marker, many residents have still yet to roll up their sleeves, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

