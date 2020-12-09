California has its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day as cases, hospitalizations continue to surge

People wait in line at a coronavirus testing center in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

More Californians died from COVID-19 on Tuesday than any other day, the latest milestone in an accelerating pandemic that is infecting and hospitalizing residents at levels far eclipsing any seen before.

Tuesday’s death toll, 219, edged out the previous single-day high of 214, which was recorded July 31, according to data compiled by The Times.

The latest figure may be a harbinger of higher death tolls. Until this past week, California had topped 200 daily coronavirus-related deaths only four times. That number has been exceeded twice in the last five days.

The weekly fatality average — 135 Californians per day over the last week — is also at a level not seen since the darkest days of the state’s summertime surge.

