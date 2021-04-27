California has lowest virus case rate in the entire U.S.

This map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the variation in case rates across the U.S. as of April 27, 2021. States with the highest rates are the darkest shades while those with the lowest case rates are the lightest. California has the lowest case rate in the country: 33 new daily cases per 100,000 people. So it is a soft green color, the lightest shade. This category is for states with less than 36.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people. Hawaii is also the same shade, but falls just behind California, reporting 36.9 cases per 100,000.

Months after a coronavirus surge sickened hundreds of thousands of people, left thousands dead and pushed hospitals to their breaking point, California’s virus case rate is now the lowest of any state in the nation, federal figures show.

Although the distinction doesn’t lessen the heavy toll exacted by the fall-and-winter wave, it does demonstrate the tremendous strides the state has made in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic — progress that, to this point, has not been interrupted even as the state more widely reopens its economy.

California’s latest seven-day rate of new cases was 32.5 per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over that same period, Hawaii had the second-lowest rate, at 36.8, and the nationwide rate was 114.7. California has for weeks reported one of the lowest case rates in the nation — though the top spot had remained largely out of reach.

