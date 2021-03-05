California has now administered 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

California

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

After a year marked by grim milestones, California has cleared a hopeful hurdle in its fight against COVID-19: administering its 10 millionth vaccine dose.

Officials confirmed Friday that the state had crossed the threshold, buoyed by a single-day record in terms of inoculations, with 330,155 shots dispensed.

Over the last week, providers throughout California have administered a little more than 251,000 doses per day — the highest rolling average yet, according to data compiled by The Times.

Nearly 77% of the 13.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to local public health departments and medical providers statewide have been given out.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News