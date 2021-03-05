California has now administered 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

After a year marked by grim milestones, California has cleared a hopeful hurdle in its fight against COVID-19: administering its 10 millionth vaccine dose.

Officials confirmed Friday that the state had crossed the threshold, buoyed by a single-day record in terms of inoculations, with 330,155 shots dispensed.

Over the last week, providers throughout California have administered a little more than 251,000 doses per day — the highest rolling average yet, according to data compiled by The Times.

Nearly 77% of the 13.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to local public health departments and medical providers statewide have been given out.

NEW: CA has now administered 10 MILLION vaccines.



The light at the end of the tunnel keeps getting brighter and brighter. pic.twitter.com/R2lCAfQUgx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 5, 2021