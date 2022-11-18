California has recovered all the jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even added tens of thousands of jobs above pre-pandemic levels, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday.

California added 56,000 jobs in October, marking 13 consecutive months of job growth, the governor’s office said. The state is now at 101.1% of the 2,758,900 jobs lost during the pandemic, which began in February 2020.

“We know this isn’t the finish line,” Gov. Newsom said in a written statement. “Millions of Californians are currently receiving the largest tax refund in history and we’re making unprecedented investments in our small businesses to help create thousands of jobs and opportunities for Californians throughout the state.”

The largest job gains were in education and health services, followed by professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality, the governor’s office said.

California’s unemployment rate crept up 0.2% to 4.0% in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.