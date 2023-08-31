With more celebrities than any other state, it might not be surprising to hear that Californians “cancel” more celebrities on social media as well, according to a new study.

According to Merriam-Webster, cancel culture is defined as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.”

A recent study by OnlineCasinos.com found that Californians are the quickest to “cancel” a star out of anyone in the country.

The Golden State also had the highest unfollow rate of canceled celebrities, the study found, with 59% of those surveyed saying that they would unfollow someone who had been canceled – the highest in the nation – with the main reason being for “inappropriate social media actions.”

California had the highest weighted score for overall cancel culture, the study found, with a score of 100. Golden State-based respondents also said that it would take them over a year to re-follow a canceled celebrity.

And while California residents are quick to unfollow, people in Kentucky are the most likely to write negatively on social media about a canceled star, with 18% of respondents saying they would do so, according to the study.

On the other side of the cancel culture spectrum, those in Idaho seem to be the most forgiving on social media, with 64% of Idaho-based respondents saying that they would not unfollow someone based on them being canceled.

Additionally, Idaho had the lowest weighted score for overall cancel culture, with a whopping 0.

Nebraska is also quick to make peace with canceled celebrities, the study found, with more than half of respondents saying that they would not unfollow someone who had been canceled. However, of those in Nebraska who would unfollow a canceled celeb, 31% would actually re-follow them within six months.

On a nationwide level, the study found that 69% of respondents would re-follow a canceled celebrity after a year.

The study surveyed 2,000 Americans about their opinions toward cancel culture, with the survey consisting of a weighted scoring system that considered whether respondents would unfollow a canceled celebrity, whether they would write negatively on social media about a canceled star, and how long it would take them to refollow a canceled celeb.