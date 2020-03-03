California has the most coronavirus cases in the U.S.; here’s a state-by-state breakdown

State governments are working to contain coronavirus cases in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the virus will boost the number of positive cases.

On Tuesday, there were 58 cases across 12 states, as well as 48 cases from individuals repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of an outbreak and quarantine. Three others cases of the virus are people who were repatriated from China.

Still, officials insist that even if the number of cases continues to climb, there is no need to panic.

“The risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low, according to all of the experts that we are working with across the government,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a Tuesday news conference.

Here are the cases in each state:

Washington state: 18

Six people have died in Washington state — four of whomwere in a long-term nursing facility in a suburb of Seattle.

The patients were residents of the Life Care Center facility, King County health officer Jeffrey Duchin said Monday. Four more cases were linked to the facility.

“Current residents and associates continue to be monitored closely, specifically for an elevated temperature, cough and/or shortness of breath,” officials said in a statement on the Life Care website. “Any resident displaying these symptoms is placed in isolation. Associates are screened prior to beginning work and upon leaving.”

More than 50 residents and staff experienced symptoms, Duchin said.

The state has reported a total of 18 cases.

California: 20

California has reported 20 coronavirus cases, the most of any state.

At least half of the state’s cases are travel related and at least four are from unknown origin, the California Department of Public Health said.

One of the patients was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center in February and was tested days later as they didn’t fit existing CDC testing guidelines. That Solano County patient may have been the first known instance of the “community spread,” meaning officials were not sure how the virus was contracted and the person had no relevant travel history.

Oregon: 3

One Oregon County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release said.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a case of community transmission.

The resident was at a youth basketball game last week, the Oregon Health Authority said in a news release.

“Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution,” the release said. “The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.”

Illinois: 4

A woman in her 70s was identified as the fourth coronavirus case in Illinois. The patient is also the spouse of the state’s third case, a man in his 70s, a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health says.

Both are reported to be in good condition. The woman is quarantined at home and complying with guidance, the statement says.

The state’s previous two cases have both fully recovered.

Massachusetts: 2

Officials announced the second case in Massachusetts, a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

The woman did not show any symptoms, a news release from the state’s Department of Public Health said.

The patient is the state’s first presumptive positive case — yet to be confirmed by the CDC. In January, Massachusetts confirmed a man in his 20s living in Boston was carrying the virus.

The man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China and sought medical help after his return, the department said. He remained in isolation while he was recovering.

Florida: 2

Two people tested presumptive positive in Florida, the state’s governor said.

The first is a man in his 60s who has pneumonia and is hospitalized in stable condition. It’s unknown how the man contracted the virus but he has been in isolation and will remain there until he is cleared by health officials, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement.

The second patient, a woman in hers 20s, recently returned from northern Italy. The patient is stable and isolated at home.

Of the 23 people tested in the state, officials are still awaiting the results of six people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19.” he said in a statement. “The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases.

Georgia: 2

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday night the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus, saying both patients were residents of the same household in Fulton County, the state’s most populous counties.

One of the two returned from Milan, Italy, through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, state officials said.

The patients were in isolation “with minimal symptoms” and were never hospitalized, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in the conference.

Kemp told residents to be cautious if they start experiencing potential symptoms.

“If you start feeling bad, don’t go out,” he said. “Call your doctor.”

Officials did not give the patients’ ages.

Rhode Island: 2

Rhode Island reported its first two presumptive positive cases from a group of patients who had recently traveled to Europe together. A third person is being tested, the State of Rhode Island Department of Public Health said.

The first two presumptive positive cases are a man in his 40s and a teenager, the department said. The person being tested is in her 30s.

The three were on a school trip, the department said, adding it was monitoring all 38 people who went on that same trip.

“They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days,” the department said in a news release.

New York: 2

New York has two cases: a 39-year-old health care worker who recently returned from Iran and a man in New Rochelle who works in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The woman is in home isolation with her husband, and the New Rochelle man is ill in the hospital, the governor said.

Disease detectives have identified the woman’s close contacts, while they are still investigating the man’s travel, which included no trips to China or any other country on the watch list, he said.

“We’re tracing that back now, but he did test positive and there’s no apparent connection so it would be what we call a community spread case,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the goal was to “test as many as you can” and isolate anyone who tests positive to reduce the spread.

“We will have more cases, we will have community spread. That is inevitable,” Cuomo said.

Arizona: 1

The one patient identified to have coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” state Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said Monday.

State officials are awaiting the results of one last test after testing 26 residents and receiving 24 negative results, Christ said.

New Hampshire: 1

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was an individual who had traveled to Italy recently, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

The patient is not hospitalized and is in home isolation, Chan said.

There’s no reason to believe the case represents “wider-spread community transmission,” Chan added.

Wisconsin: 1

Wisconsin reported its only case of the coronavirus early February. The patient was an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

That person was isolated and doing well and the risk to the public was low, the department said.

That individual has recovered and is out of isolation, CNN affiliate WDJT reported.