California health insurance premiums to increase 0.6% in 2021

A health care reform specialist helps people select insurance plans at an enrollment fair at Pasadena City College on Nov. 19, 2013. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Individual health insurance premiums in California will go up 0.6% next year.

It’s the smallest increase since the launch of the federal Affordable Care Act. State officials announced the new rates on Tuesday.

The rates apply to the 1.5 million people who purchase health insurance through Covered California, the state insurance marketplace.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee says the increase is lower in part because more healthier people are buying insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiums increased an average of 8.5 percentage points per year from 2015 through 2019. But last year premiums went up an average of 0.8%.