California health officials consider indoor mask rules after CDC recommendation

Cal State Los Angeles graduates prepare for their commencement ceremony, which was held outdoors beneath a tent on campus on July 27, 2021. Commencement ceremonies for graduates from the classes of 2021 and 2020 are being held outdoors over seven days following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

California health officials are reviewing federal guidance that residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should resume wearing masks in indoor public settings in regions with elevated levels of coronavirus transmission, but have not yet decided whether to alter the state’s rules to match.

“We are doing a full review of the updated recommendations released by the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] today and will evaluate existing guidance to determine the best path forward to protect Californians from the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant,” the California Department of Public Health wrote Tuesday afternoon in response to an email inquiry from The Times.

The CDC on Tuesday issued new guidance that vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in public settings in parts of the country where the coronavirus is widely spreading.

Specifically, the federal agency is now advising that residents mask up in such situations in places where community spread is considered “substantial” or “high” — the two worst classifications on the agency’s four-tier scale.

